ECI and Rajkumar Hirani Foster Voter Awareness with 'My Vote, My Duty'

In a strategic collaboration, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to produce a short film titled 'My Vote, My Duty'. The initiative, unveiled on National Voters' Day, is a potent tool crafted to heighten awareness about the consequential power of each vote, and to challenge the prevailing indifference towards the electoral process in India.

Celebrity-driven Voter Awareness

The film boasts of video messages from distinguished personalities like cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, revered actor Amitabh Bachchan, and popular film star Vicky Kaushal. Each celebrity underscores the pivotal role of an individual's vote in shaping the democratic process. By leveraging their far-reaching influence, the ECI seeks to engage a vast audience and instill a sense of responsibility among citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Film as a Catalyst for Change

Rajkumar Hirani, acclaimed for his directorial ventures such as '3 Idiots' and 'Dangal', has undertaken the task of producing this short film in partnership with the ECI. The film, helmed by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, aims to dismantle attitudinal barriers and inspire citizens to comprehend the profound impact of their votes. The initiative exemplifies the power of cinema as a catalyst for social change and civic engagement.

Value of One Vote

The film's central theme, 'Value of One Vote', is highlighted through persuasive messages from the celebrities, urging citizens to fulfill their duty and affirming that voting is not merely a right but a symbol of pride in a democracy. The film aims to ensure that more people appreciate the importance of their participation in elections, thereby reinforcing the democratic fabric of the nation.

Power of Storytelling

The partnership between Rajkumar Hirani and the ECI stands as a testament to the potential of creative alliances in promoting civic awareness and participation. The convergence of influential voices from the worlds of cinema and sports in advocating for the sanctity of each individual's vote amplifies the reach of the message and underscores the collective responsibility towards upholding the democratic principles inherent in the Indian electoral process.

As we mark National Voters' Day with the release of this impactful short film, it serves as a poignant reminder of the collective effort to nurture and protect the democratic ethos. The film embodies the spirit of civic duty and emphasizes the pivotal role of every individual in shaping the nation's destiny through the exercise of their voting rights.