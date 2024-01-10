Echoes of Lunar New Year: The Cultural Journey Through Popular Songs

Every Lunar New Year, across public spaces — from bustling supermarkets to glitzy shopping malls — the air is filled with the melodious tunes of certain songs. Like the traditional fireworks and nian gao (New Year cake), these songs have become an integral part of the celebrations. Each carries a unique legacy, telling tales of history, family, fortune, and contemporary culture.

A Historical Piece Turned Festive

The first among these is a historical song penned by Chinese songwriter Chen Gexin in 1945. Originally composed to commemorate China's victory in the second Sino-Japanese war, its lyrics echo the hardships of war and a deep yearning for peace. Over the years, the song has undergone a transformation. Today, its faster tempo and the addition of drums have made it a festive staple, resonating with the joyous Lunar New Year atmosphere.

A Vivid Portrayal of Festivities and Family

Another classic is from 1977 by Kwan Sing-yau, performed by the legendary duo, Adam Cheng Siu-chau and Liza Wang Ming-chun. This song paints a vivid picture of New Year festivities — the laughter, the games, and most importantly, the family reunions. Amid the bustle of celebrations, it gently reminds listeners of the importance of togetherness during this time.

An Ode to Fortune and Prosperity

Sam Hui Koon-kit, the 'godfather' of Cantopop, offers a song that specifically welcomes the God of Fortune. This aligns with the fifth day of the first lunar month when people traditionally clean their homes and businesses reopen, hoping for prosperity in the coming year. This song is a testament to the enduring hope for wealth and good fortune that defines Lunar New Year.

Modern Entry with Contemporary References

Last but not least, there is a modern entry by Andy Lau, released in 2005. This song, akin to the Western holiday classic 'All I Want for Christmas is You,' includes references to contemporary figures like Olympic gold medallist Liu Xiang. Accompanied by a music video featuring animated ink paintings, Lau spreads New Year blessings worldwide. The song's popularity suggests that while the Lunar New Year holds ancient roots, it continues to evolve and resonate with the modern world.