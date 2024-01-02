en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ebony and Jet Magazines: Legacy and the Future of Racial Representation in Digital Media

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Ebony and Jet Magazines: Legacy and the Future of Racial Representation in Digital Media

In the annals of media history, Ebony and Jet magazines hold a distinguished place, having served as a beacon of positivity and truth for the Black community in often tumultuous times. These publications, each with their unique character and legacy, have been instrumental in shaping perceptions and narrating the African American experience over several decades.

Legacy of Ebony: The Power of Positive Portrayal

Ebony magazine was conceived by John H. Johnson in November 1945 with the mission to provide positive representations of Black people, countering the prevailing tide of negativity and non-images in the media. This pioneering publication offered elite journalism tailored to an African American audience, enabling prominent writers and journalists to cover stories and interviews from locations often inaccessible to their Black counterparts. Its pages captured iconic figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Shirley Chisholm, chronicling momentous events such as the civil rights movement with unparalleled depth.

Despite its critical role in confronting serious racial issues, Ebony maintained a consumerist and middle-class persona. Johnson once stated that Ebony’s goal was not to dwell on racial discrimination but to guide Black readers in overcoming it, circumventing it, or even acquiring the discriminatory establishment. It is a testament to the magazine’s enduring legacy that its current figurehead, Bridgeman Sklenar, continues to uphold this mission, with aspirations for ‘world domination’ and a brand strategy centered on ‘moving Black forward.’

Jet: A Lens into African American Life

Jet magazine, famed for its ‘Beauty of the Week’ feature, was established in 1951 as a platform for chronicling Black life in America. It provided a perspective into the African American community that mainstream media either overlooked or misrepresented. Known for publishing bold and necessary images, such as those of Emmett Till’s body, Jet magazine sparked social movements and challenged established narratives.

Today, Jet is being reset digitally, allowing readers to upload their photos and create personalized Jet covers. This digital transformation aims to connect with a new audience while preserving its iconic status in Black culture.

The Future of Digital Media and Racial Representation

The enduring legacy of Ebony and Jet, and their ongoing strategies, suggest their role as potential bellwethers for the future of digital media addressing race and representation. Their commitment to providing positive and accurate depictions of the Black community continues, resonating with audiences old and new. As the digital age evolves, their influence remains a powerful testament to the power of media in shaping societal perceptions and driving change.

Arts & Entertainment


BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

