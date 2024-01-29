Eastenders: Sharon Watts' Return Confirmed Amid High Drama

High drama unfolded in the much-loved show EastEnders on Christmas Day, with Linda Carter resorting to violence in self-defense, stabbing Keanu. The fallout of this event led Sharon Watts to flee to Australia, unable to confront the aftermath of her role in hiding the crime. However, the actress who portrays Sharon Watts, Letitia Dean, was noticeably absent from a recent social media video posted by her co-star Diane Parish, who plays Denise Fox, causing speculation among the show's ardent followers.

Sharon Watts' Return Confirmed

Parish's video served to reassure fans that the beloved character Sharon Watts would indeed make a return to the show. The lingering suspense of her absence has kept the audience on tenterhooks, fueling theories and discussions about the repercussions she will face upon her comeback.

Homage to a Fan's Enthusiasm

The video posted by Parish included a heartwarming homage to a fan, Owen Lawrence, who had captured the cast's attention with his spirited response to the Christmas Day episodes. The Six, the group moniker of the cast members involved in the Christmas Day plot, minus Letitia Dean, reenacted parts of Lawrence's reaction. They commended his 'genius' interpretation and thanked him for the laughter his video brought, further strengthening the bond between the show's cast and its fanbase.

Fan Engagement Sparked by High Drama

The Christmas Day murder plot triggered a surge of engagement from the fans, who have been engrossed in theorizing and discussing the unfolding events. The high anticipation for Sharon's return and the intense speculation about the turmoil she will face have added a new layer of intrigue to the show's narrative.