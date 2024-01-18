EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy Takes Brief Hiatus Due to Illness

Acclaimed British actress Natalie Cassidy, famously known for her portrayal of Sonia Fowler in the long-running soap opera EastEnders, recently fell ill, prompting a temporary pause in her filming schedule. At the age of 40, Cassidy took to her Instagram Stories, breaking the news to her followers from what she humorously referred to as her ‘sick bed’ – a comfortable sofa at home.

Cassidy’s Unexplained Illness and Brief Hiatus

While the actress did not divulge the specifics of her illness, she shared a candid snapshot of her current situation – watching an episode of the arts documentary ‘The South Bank Show’ featuring Beryl Cook. Cassidy expressed her distaste for illness, not just for the discomfort it brings but for the inconvenience it causes to her colleagues’ schedules. The authenticity of her concern underscores her dedication to her role and her respect for the collective efforts that go into producing a television show. Cassidy plans to take a few days off to recuperate before resuming her work on EastEnders.

Future Plans and EastEnders Storyline

Apart from her health update, Cassidy dropped hints about her plans for a new home studio, asking her followers for recommendations for neon wall sign manufacturers. While her sickness has imposed a brief pause, her creative spirit appears undeterred. Meanwhile, in the world of EastEnders, Sonia and her partner Reiss Colwell, portrayed by Jonny Freeman, are in the midst of an emotionally charged storyline. They are undergoing IVF treatment, hoping to conceive a child since Reiss cannot naturally. The couple is seeking treatment at a private clinic, funded by the savings of Reiss’ comatose wife, Debbie. As the plot unfolds, Sonia is optimistic, suspecting she might be on the cusp of pregnancy.

A Glimpse into Cassidy’s Three-Decade Career

Cassidy has embodied the character of Sonia since 1993, marking her 30-year anniversary on the show. She started her journey in the series at the tender age of 10. One of her memorable storylines includes Sonia’s teen pregnancy, a narrative that spotlighted her acting prowess. Cassidy also shared a fun anecdote about her character’s trumpet playing, revealing that she was instructed to play it poorly for the scenes. This detail adds a layer of authenticity to the character she portrays, making her performance all the more compelling.