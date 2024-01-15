EastEnders Honors Late Actress Anna Karen with Tribute During Aunt Sal's Funeral Episode

EastEnders, the cherished BBC soap, recently broadcasted a heartfelt tribute to the late actress Anna Karen, fondly remembered for her role as Aunt Sal, a beloved character in the series. Karen tragically passed away in a fire in 2022, and in her honor, the show made a poignant decision to retire her character. The recent episode saw the Mitchell family gathering in mourning for Aunt Sal's funeral, a solemn event that was made uniquely touching through a subtle acknowledgement of Karen's past work.

A Nostalgic Nod to 'On the Buses'

During the preparations for the funeral, an understated tribute was made to Karen's earlier role as Olive Rudge in the popular sitcom 'On the Buses'. As Phil Mitchell inquired about the transportation arrangements for the funeral, Sam Mitchell quipped about avoiding the buses - a line that fans recognized as a gentle homage to Karen's memorable role in 'On the Buses', where she was a mainstay from 1969 to 1973.

Fan Appreciation for the Fitting Tribute

Viewers took to social media to express their appreciation for the tribute, extolling the show for its fitting send-off to both the character Aunt Sal, and the beloved actress Anna Karen. Many shared their fond memories of Karen's performances, acknowledging the significant impact she had on the EastEnders series.

EastEnders' Tribute to a Memorable Character

EastEnders had previously released a statement expressing deep sorrow over Karen's death, lauding her for the unforgettable character she created in Aunt Sal. The statement also highlighted the positive influence she had on her fellow cast members and crew, describing her as a cherished part of the EastEnders family. This recent episode served as a moving testament to Karen's enduring legacy on the show, and a touching farewell to a character that has been part of the series for many years.