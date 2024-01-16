East Port of Spain's 2024 'Panyard Crawl': A Deep Dive into Steelpan Culture

In the heart of Trinidad and Tobago, the pulsating rhythm of the steelpan echoed through the streets of East Port of Spain as the 2024 'Panyard Crawl' event unfolded. Organized by the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd (EPOS) in partnership with Pan Trinbago, the event attracted a gathering that surpassed 100 participants. The crowd was a vibrant mix of locals from various regions and international visitors, all bound by their appreciation for the steelpan's rich cultural history.

Immersive Musical Journey

Participants embarked on a unique journey, touring four renowned steelpan yards: Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille, Pandemonium, BP Renegades, and Desperadoes. At each stop, attendees were treated to live performances that showcased the distinct sound of the steelpan. The air was filled with the harmonious blend of metallic tones, as the bands rehearsed their Panorama selections, drawing the participants into the heart of the steelpan community.

A Taste of Cultural Heritage

The 'Panyard Crawl' was more than a musical experience. It was a deep dive into the historical and cultural significance of the steelpan, an instrument that is a symbol of Trinidadian identity. Attendees had the chance to learn about the creation of the steelpan, its evolution, and its importance in shaping the nation's cultural landscape. Additionally, the event provided an opportunity to support the local community through the purchase of food, drinks, and souvenirs that reflected the island's vibrant culture.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event received the patronage of prominent figures such as Minister Adrián Leonce, EPOS Managing Director Dr. Deborah Thomas-Austin, and Pan Trinbago President Beverly Ramsey-Moore. Dr. Thomas-Austin commended the event for offering a safe and enjoyable cultural experience that enhances the understanding and appreciation of the steelpan. She encouraged attendees to carry the memories made and return for the next event in 2025.

The 2024 East Port of Spain 'Panyard Crawl' was a testament to the enduring appeal of the steelpan and the vibrant community that surrounds it. As the event concluded, the echoes of the steelpan continued to resonate, symbolizing the instrument's timeless charm and the cultural richness it embodies.