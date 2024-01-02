en English
Arts & Entertainment

Earthbound Turns 30: Nintendo Prepares a Unique Celebration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Earthbound Turns 30: Nintendo Prepares a Unique Celebration

As time whisks us forward, the echoes of nostalgia grow stronger. One echo, in particular, reverberates from 1994, originating in the world of gaming. A world where a classic RPG game, Earthbound (otherwise known as Mother 2 in Japan), was birthed. Nintendo, the company responsible for this timeless gem, has decided to honor the game’s 30th anniversary by throwing a celebration on August 27, 2024. However, fans outside of Japan, the game’s most significant stronghold, may find themselves looking in from the outside, as no plans for international festivities have been confirmed.

A Legacy Worth Celebrating

Despite its initial lackluster sales in the West, Earthbound has defied the odds, amassing a dedicated cult following over the years. This unconventional RPG game, developed by HAL Laboratory and Ape Inc., features a unique premise and subverts common RPG tropes. It follows the journey of Ness and his group of characters as they combat the alien threat, Giygas, in the fictional setting of Eagleland. A premise that has inspired and left a significant imprint on many games over the last three decades.

Pushing Boundaries: Earthbound’s Influence

Earthbound’s unique approach to gaming, straying from traditional RPG norms by situating itself in a modern environment, has made it a game to be remembered. Its satirical humor, charming characters, and engaging world have caught the hearts of many, maintaining its popularity to this day. This influence is set to be celebrated by Nintendo with the release of new Earthbound-themed merchandise and a unique event that has been vaguely described as “never been done before.”

Looking Forward: The Anticipation Builds

As the anniversary draws near, speculation surrounds what Nintendo has planned. Some fans hope for a Mother 3 release in the West, while others yearn for new wallpapers, a concert, or My Nintendo awards. There is even talk of a possible remake or remaster, fueled by the unexpected release of Earthbound and its prequel on the Nintendo Switch Online platform less than two years ago. However, Shigesato Itoi, the creator of Earthbound, has stated that he has told the story he wanted to tell, leaving fans with a bittersweet feeling about the franchise’s future. Despite this, the anticipation for the 30th-anniversary celebration remains high as fans eagerly await more details.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming Japan
