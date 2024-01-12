en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Dynamic Range: Photographs by Bill Tennessen’ – Marquette University Unveils New Exhibition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
‘Dynamic Range: Photographs by Bill Tennessen’ – Marquette University Unveils New Exhibition

Marquette University, a stalwart of Milwaukee’s academic community, is set to honor one of its own, alumnus Bill Tennessen, with a significant exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art, starting January 18, 2024. The exhibition, titled ‘Dynamic Range: Photographs by Bill Tennessen’, is an homage to Tennessen’s lifetime of exceptional photography that echoed the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s African American community.

A Glimpse into Tennessen’s Life and Art

Bill Tennessen, a self-taught photographer born in 1934, graduated from Marquette’s College of Business Administration in 1956. His love for photography led him to document significant moments within Milwaukee’s African American community, contributing to the Milwaukee Community Journal, Wisconsin’s prominent African American newspaper, since 1981.

His lens captured everything from the impassioned Ernest Lacy protests to the vibrancy of Juneteenth celebrations, and from the growth of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to the rhythm of the Ko-Thi Dance Company. He also brought to light the various sports events in the city, presenting a wholesome picture of Milwaukee’s cultural landscape.

‘Dynamic Range’ – A Tribute to Tennessen’s Work

The forthcoming exhibition, ‘Dynamic Range,’ will showcase a collection of Tennessen’s photographs, including his notable work ‘Untitled, 1989.’ The event will commence with a reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibition and will serve as a tribute to Tennessen’s contribution to the community and the field of photography.

Curation and Support Behind ‘Dynamic Range’

The exhibition was meticulously curated by Lynne Shumow, with collaboration from Dr. Robert Smith and Mia Phifer. Several individuals have also contributed to making this event a reality, with backing from the Marquette University Women’s Council Endowment Fund. This collective effort is a testament to the impact Tennessen’s work has had on his alma mater and the larger Milwaukee community.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

