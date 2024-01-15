en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dylan Llewellyn, ‘Derry Girls’ Star, Talks Fame, Co-Stars and Series Reunion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Dylan Llewellyn, ‘Derry Girls’ Star, Talks Fame, Co-Stars and Series Reunion

Dylan Llewellyn, celebrated for his portrayal of James in the hit sitcom ‘Derry Girls’, has noted his fame resonates more in Ireland than in his native England. In Ireland, he is affectionately referred to as “the wee English fella”, a reflection of his character in the series. The English actor has developed a deep affection for Ireland, considering himself an honorary Irishman, echoing sentiments of notable personalities such as Jack Charlton.

‘Derry Girls’: Launchpad for Rising Stars

‘Derry Girls’ has proven to be a catapult for the careers of its cast members, propelling them into significant roles across various entertainment platforms. Llewellyn highlighted the close-knit relationships within the cast, referring to Louisa Harland’s current performance in a play alongside Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis. He maintains a strong connection with his co-stars, whom he views as family.

Future of ‘Derry Girls’: A Reunion or Sequel?

Despite the overwhelming success and widespread affection for the series, Llewellyn remains uncertain about the prospect of a ‘Derry Girls’ reunion or sequel. He emphasized that the series concluded perfectly, and he would not want to meddle with that ending. This sentiment reflects a deep respect for the narrative’s integrity and an acknowledgement of the series’ impact on its viewers.

Arts & Entertainment
