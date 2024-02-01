Dylan Dreyer's 'Misty the Cloud' Series Soars with Fourth Book

In a delightful move that underscores the commitment of popular television figures towards children's literacy, Dylan Dreyer, renowned co-host of the Third Hour of the Today Show, is set to release the fourth installation in her successful children's book series, 'Misty the Cloud'. The new book, intriguingly titled, 'Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring' is slated for release on February 20, and is already available for eager fans to pre-order.

A Journey Through the Clouds

Dylan's journey with 'Misty the Cloud' commenced in 2021 with the publication of the first book, 'Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day'. The series has since gained significant traction, catapulting Dylan to the prestigious position of a New York Times bestselling author. The books, as Dylan explains, weave together imaginative cloud world storylines with invaluable lessons on emotions, weather, compromise, and the essence of friendship.

A Family Affair

Sharing the news with her large fanbase on Instagram, Dylan posted a heartwarming video of her sons, Calvin and Oliver, excitedly unboxing the first copies of the latest book. The inspiration behind Dylan's writing, as she revealed during a Fireside Chat with NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamuah, is her beautiful family. The series has not only been a passion project for Dylan but a family endeavor that has resonated with young readers and their parents alike.

A Show of Books

Dylan isn't the only one from the Today Show making strides in children's literature. Her colleagues, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, are also releasing their own children's books around the same time, adding to the growing list of children's literature authored by the show's co-hosts. This reflects their collective commitment to promoting literacy and sparking imagination among young audiences, merging entertainment with education in a unique blend.