dweller Festival Forgoes Berlin 2024 in Protest Against German Stance on Palestine

In a significant development that speaks volumes about the growing political pressures faced by artists, dweller, the New York-based festival known for championing Black electronic artists, has announced that it will not host its event in Berlin in 2024. This decision comes in response to what dweller perceives as an ‘absurd’ level of control that German institutions exert over individuals opposing the ‘current genocide in Palestine.’

Aligning with Strike Germany

The festival’s stance aligns with the sentiments of Strike Germany, a movement that calls upon the international creative community to boycott German cultural institutions. The movement has emerged in response to the alleged suppression of pro-Palestine support by the German government. A coalition of artists, filmmakers, writers, and culture workers from across the globe have accused Germany of adopting ‘McCarthyist policies’ that curb freedom of expression, particularly those expressions that show solidarity with Palestine.

Impact on German Cultural Landscape

The campaign’s implications could be far-reaching, potentially affecting prominent cultural events and associations in Germany, such as the illustrious Berlin Film Festival and the esteemed Goethe-Institut. The artist-led coalition is demanding that German authorities not only safeguard artistic freedom but also combat structural racism.

The Evolution of dweller

dweller began its journey as an online publication and festival in 2019. Over the years, it has cemented its reputation as a platform promoting Black artists in the electronic music scene. With its fifth edition scheduled to take place in New York from February 20th to 25th, the festival’s decision not to return to Berlin next year has sparked a broader conversation about the intersection of art and politics, especially concerning support for Palestine.