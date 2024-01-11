en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

dweller Festival Forgoes Berlin 2024 in Protest Against German Stance on Palestine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
dweller Festival Forgoes Berlin 2024 in Protest Against German Stance on Palestine

In a significant development that speaks volumes about the growing political pressures faced by artists, dweller, the New York-based festival known for championing Black electronic artists, has announced that it will not host its event in Berlin in 2024. This decision comes in response to what dweller perceives as an ‘absurd’ level of control that German institutions exert over individuals opposing the ‘current genocide in Palestine.’

Aligning with Strike Germany

The festival’s stance aligns with the sentiments of Strike Germany, a movement that calls upon the international creative community to boycott German cultural institutions. The movement has emerged in response to the alleged suppression of pro-Palestine support by the German government. A coalition of artists, filmmakers, writers, and culture workers from across the globe have accused Germany of adopting ‘McCarthyist policies’ that curb freedom of expression, particularly those expressions that show solidarity with Palestine.

Impact on German Cultural Landscape

The campaign’s implications could be far-reaching, potentially affecting prominent cultural events and associations in Germany, such as the illustrious Berlin Film Festival and the esteemed Goethe-Institut. The artist-led coalition is demanding that German authorities not only safeguard artistic freedom but also combat structural racism.

The Evolution of dweller

dweller began its journey as an online publication and festival in 2019. Over the years, it has cemented its reputation as a platform promoting Black artists in the electronic music scene. With its fifth edition scheduled to take place in New York from February 20th to 25th, the festival’s decision not to return to Berlin next year has sparked a broader conversation about the intersection of art and politics, especially concerning support for Palestine.

0
Arts & Entertainment Germany International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
28 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
In a candid revelation, Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, shared intriguing anecdotes from his journey into the Hindi film industry. His debut performance in the film ‘The Archies’ is now streaming on Netflix India, marking his entry into the world of cinema. Growing Up Away from the Limelight Agastya, the
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
55 mins ago
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
55 mins ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
35 mins ago
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
42 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
53 mins ago
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
Latest Headlines
World News
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
3 mins
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
14 mins
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
18 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
21 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
23 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
23 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
25 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
27 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
27 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
27 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
33 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
36 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app