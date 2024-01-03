Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Returns to WWE: What’s Next?

In a riveting turn of events, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson came back to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) during the RAW: Day 1 special. The iconic wrestler’s return created a buzz among fans as he interacted with the roster and was part of an on-screen segment, which showcased him in a light that fans had been eagerly awaiting.

From the Ring to the Backstage

The Rock’s appearance kicked off following a victory by Becky Lynch over Nia Jax, The Rock’s cousin. The momentum continued as Johnson interrupted Jinder Mahal’s segment, hinting at a potential clash in the future with his other cousin, Roman Reigns. The excitement didn’t stop at the ring as The Rock also spent time backstage with WWE stars, sharing light-hearted moments and strengthening bonds.

Sparking Online Buzz

WWE’s official Instagram account offered fans a sneak peek into The Rock’s time with Becky Lynch. Lynch, too, took to her Instagram to share a photo and exchange with The Rock, joking about defeating cousins. This online camaraderie and the return of The Rock have created a trending topic among fans and industry figures alike. The reaction, however, has been mixed – with fans showering praises while industry figures like Vince Russo questioning The Rock’s current popularity.

Speculations and Expectations

The Rock’s segment with Jinder Mahal, which lasted about 22 minutes, and Lynch’s 12-minute match, have set the WWE universe abuzz with speculations. Fans are excited about the possibility of The Rock challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship and Becky Lynch taking on Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at upcoming WWE events. However, there is no official confirmation for these matches yet, turning these speculations into a waiting game.

As the wrestling world holds its breath, the return of The Rock on WWE has certainly set the stage for the year ahead, promising exciting matches and gripping narratives.