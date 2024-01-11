en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dutch Studio’s Drone Performance Sets Records at Noor Riyadh Light Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Dutch Studio's Drone Performance Sets Records at Noor Riyadh Light Festival

In a spectacular fusion of technology and art, the Noor Riyadh Light Festival in Saudi Arabia has written its name in the annals of history by setting six Guinness World Records in December 2023. A key contributor to these groundbreaking achievements was Dutch design studio DRIFT, which brought to life a stunning drone show titled ‘Desert Storm.’

Emulating Nature’s Splendor

Desert Storm was not just a drone performance; it was a breathtaking replication of a natural phenomenon. The show featured 3,000 drones mimicking the synchronized movements of bird swarming, specifically starling murmurations. This impressive spectacle was the result of DRIFT’s decade-long research into these formations, culminating in an algorithm capable of accurately replicating the birds’ harmonious movements. As the drones soared through the city’s skies, they gave the illusion of a flock of birds, captivating the spectators with their aerial ballet.

Record-Breaking Achievements

The mesmerizing display by DRIFT earned two Guinness World Records. One for staging the largest drone bird swarm, and another as part of the festival’s collective effort for launching the most drones in a week. Throughout the week, the festival set loose 21,000 drones across more than 120 light installations, marking another milestone in its journey.

Noor Riyadh: A Beacon of Creativity

Noor Riyadh is more than a festival; it’s a segment of a broader 10-year initiative aimed at transforming Riyadh into a hub of creative expression. The festival resonates deeply with its youthful and burgeoning demographic, featuring works from renowned artists like Janet Echelman, Miguel Chevalier, and Vhils. Although the light installations have concluded, the festival’s spirit continues with the exhibition titled ‘Refracted Identities, Shared Futures.’ This exhibition, running until March 2, 2024, explores various themes through the works of over 30 artists and is complemented by workshops and public talks, continuing the festival’s mission to inspire and engage the community.

Arts & Entertainment Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

