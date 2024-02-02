Durham Duo: Nnenna and Pierce Freelon set sights on Grammy with 'AncestARS'

In a heartwarming blend of familial bonding and creative prowess, Durham-based mother and son duo, Nnenna and Pierce Freelon, are making their way to Los Angeles with high hopes of clinching a Grammy award. Their nominated work? A children's album titled 'AncestARS', which has garnered a nomination for the Best Children’s Album at the coveted Grammy Awards this year.

A Tribute to Phil Freelon

'AncestARS' is not just another children's album. It's an emotional tribute to the enduring impact of loved ones who are no longer with us. The creative spark behind the album was ignited by the passing of Nnenna's husband and Pierce's father, Phil Freelon. A luminary in his own right, Phil was an esteemed architect who left an indelible mark on the field before his demise in 2019.

Conversations on Life and Afterlife

The Freelons' album isn't just about paying homage. It's about facilitating important, often overlooked conversations. Nnenna and Pierce emphasize the need for dialogues about life and the afterlife with children. They believe their work serves as a necessary cultural tool for fostering healthy discussions on these subjects, often regarded as taboo in many societies.

'AncestARS': A Love Letter to Durham

The album is a testament to their love for their hometown, Durham, fondly known as the Bull City. Nnenna and Pierce made a conscious effort to record their album in Durham, involving local artists and incorporating local references. The result is a beautifully crafted children's album that pays homage to their roots while reaching out to the global audience.

The Freelons are not new to the Grammy scene. This nomination marks Nnenna’s seventh and Pierce’s second. However, their aspiration for winning is not just about personal achievement. They see it as a chance to represent their community, to showcase the strength, talent, and resilience of Durham. The award, in their eyes, would be a victory for their entire community.