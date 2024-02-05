DuPage Children's Museum Presents 'Awesome Black Creativity': A LEGO Tribute to Black Figures

In the heart of Naperville, the DuPage Children's Museum has become a beacon of innovative learning with its latest exhibit, 'Awesome Black Creativity.' This unique, interactive LEGO Brick exhibit features 26 influential Black figures who have left indelible marks on various fields, from dance and music to film and activism.

Powerful Portraits in Bricks

The exhibit, ingeniously designed by Dave Kaleta and Richard Dryden, contestants from the 2021 'LEGO Masters' on FOX, presents an array of Black and Brown skin tones through the medium of LEGO. This spectrum of color not only highlights the diversity within the Black community but also serves as a potent symbol of unity. Among the figures represented in LEGO form are notable individuals such as Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams, and the revered feminist scholar Bell Hooks.

Interactive Learning Experience

The 'Awesome Black Creativity' exhibit will be open to the public through March, offering an immersive experience that fuses fun with education. Visitors will not only have the opportunity to view these extraordinary LEGO portraits but also engage in workshops hosted by the creators. Here, children will be guided to create their own LEGO self-portraits, fostering self-expression and creativity.

Naperville Embraces Cultural Celebrations

In a separate announcement, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli has been confirmed as the grand marshal for the upcoming Naperville St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 9. The parade, a festive nod to Irish culture and heritage, will feature pipe and drum bands, Irish dancers, floats, and community groups. It's expected to draw over 10,000 spectators and will also be televised locally on NCTV17, enabling those who cannot attend to partake in the celebrations from their homes.