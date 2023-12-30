‘Dunki’: A Rollercoaster Ride at the Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Dunki’, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has witnessed a decline in box office collections, with a day 9 earning of 7.25 crore according to early estimates from sacnilk.com. The film, which stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, weaves a heartwarming tale of four friends, endeavoring to settle in London.

‘Dunki’ grossed a staggering 300 crore plus worldwide in its extended first week, with a significant impact internationally. The film, however, faced a potential drop post New Year’s Day. The current worldwide figures of ‘Dunki’ after the first weekend are India – 179 Crore, Overseas – 122 crore, TOTAL – 301 crore. The film is aiming to reach around the $25 million mark, with the potential for the film to amass around 450 crore worldwide.

Performance in the Second Week

Despite the drop, trade analyst Sumit Kadel is optimistic, forecasting double-digit earnings for the film’s second Friday and a potential 45-50 crore take over the four-day second weekend. The second week performance shows that ‘Dunki’ has collected 6.25 cr on the ninth day and has reached a total collection of 161.5 cr at the end of the ninth day. The total lifetime business is expected to be 305 cr nett, marking a triumphant return for Shah Rukh Khan.

Competition at the Box Office

‘Dunki’ is currently competing at the box office with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’, which was released one day after ‘Dunki’. Both movies are presently vying for audience attention. Despite fluctuations in its Box Office collections over the first ten days, ‘Dunki’ managed to amass a substantial ₹178 crore net in India after the tenth day, contributing ₹122.5 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to ₹305 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ has successfully entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023, surpassing several other films. With its emotional and patriotic content, coupled with strong performances and soulful background music, it will be intriguing to see if ‘Dunki’ manages to outpace its nearest rivals, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and enters the Top-5 club by defeating ‘Tiger 3’.

