Dunedin’s Music Scene: Facing Challenges, Finding Solutions

The vibrant music scene in Dunedin, New Zealand, has been facing considerable challenges, with the closure of key venues sparking concerns among artists, venue owners, and advocates. Dog with Two Tails and Dive, two prominent music venues, were forced to shut their doors due to a combination of business difficulties, noise complaints, and disputed bills. These closures have led to an increase in unregulated student flat parties and a tangible void in hosting spaces for international and touring acts.

City Council Steps In

In response to this crisis, David Bennett, spokesman for Save Dunedin Live Music (SDLM), has been tirelessly championing for the protection and revival of Dunedin’s music scene. His advocacy efforts bore fruit when the Dunedin City Council adopted a plan focused on creating dedicated entertainment precincts, improving acoustic insulation, and exploring options for a new mid-sized venue. This plan emerged as a beacon of hope for the beleaguered music scene after two years of concerted effort.

Emergence of New Venues

Despite the challenging landscape, new venues like Errick’s and Rewind have opened their doors, providing fresh platforms for live music. Errick’s, a 500-capacity multipurpose venue, aims to cater to touring bands, while Rewind, which has taken over the former location of Dog with Two Tails, offers an atmosphere steeped in nostalgia.

Additionally, another new venue named Moons, located within DogStar Brew Lab, has been launched by musicians Saul Ross and Haddon Gamble. This unique space merges the worlds of craft beer and live entertainment, continuing the culinary legacy of the building’s previous occupants while providing a stage for the city’s musicians.

Despite the significant hurdles, Dunedin’s music scene is showing signs of resilience and adaptation, with the city’s music lovers and advocates rallying to protect and nurture its rich musical heritage.