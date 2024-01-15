'Dune: Prophecy' Series Completes Filming, Forgoes The Volume Technology

The curtain has fallen on the momentous filming of the much-awaited prequel series "Dune: Prophecy"; a tale set a millennium before the iconic rise of Paul Atreides. Despite the entertainment industry's growing trend of leveraging the groundbreaking technology known as The Volume, this ambitious project has chosen a different path. The Volume, a technological marvel that rose to fame with its use in "The Mandalorian", merges large LED screens with video game engine technology to generate photorealistic, real-time interactive backgrounds in-camera. However, the mesmerizing physical sets of "Dune: Prophecy" rendered this technology redundant.

Choosing Craftmanship over Technology

Seasoned cinematographer Pierre Gill, despite his familiarity and initial interest in The Volume, found it surplus to requirements given the extraordinary quality of the physical sets. Initiated in November 2022, the production hit a pause for six months owing to a significant creative revamp. The filming resumed later and concluded in December, with the expansive physical sets negating the need for virtual set creation. Gill, however, did not deny moments of longing for The Volume's assistance.

A Star-Studded Cast

The prequel boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, among others. The narrative dives into the intriguing story of the Harkonnen Sisters and the origin of the Bene Gesserit. With the filming wrapped up, the project now moves into the post-production phase, a meticulous process expected to span almost a year.

Looking Forward: Release and Beyond

"Dune: Prophecy" is slated for release in the Fall, while fans eagerly await "Dune: Part Two", directed by Denis Villeneuve, premiering on March 1st. With the focus now shifting to editing, music, and visual effects, Gill anticipates a quiet period of about six months with no news on "Dune: Prophecy". This silence, however, only fuels the anticipation for the grand unveiling of a story told 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides.