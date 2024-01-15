Dundalk's Toales Celebrates 'All-Acoustic' Month with Vibrant Lineup

Under the age-old eaves of Toales in Dundalk, the rhythm of acoustic strings is set to reverberate this January, as part of the venue's celebration of 'all-acoustic' month. An intimate evening of unplugged music, organized by local promoters Avocado Rocks, will kickstart the acoustic series on Friday, January 19th, with a lineup that introduces a harmony of community and diversity.

An Array of Acoustic Talent

Four acts, each with its unique style, will grace the stage, starting with Róisín Ward Morrow & Breifne Holohan, a duo that has been making waves in the local music scene with their innovative compositions. They'll be joined by the soulful melodies of singer-songwriter Micah from Tipperary and the vibrant sounds of Mia Madden, a rising star in the acoustic genre. Completing the lineup is Dundalk's homegrown act, Messy Avocado, a band known for their captivating performances and fresh take on the acoustic sound.

A Continuation of Melodious Evenings

The acoustic series extends to the following night, Saturday, January 20th, with a showcase featuring Bray singer-songwriter Clara Byrne. Byrne, a BIMM Dublin graduate, has captured audiences across Ireland and beyond with her poignant reflection on living under capitalism. Her sincere lyrics and rich vocals give her music a depth that resonates with listeners. Supporting Clara will be Dublin indie-folk songwriter Alex Conroy, another testament to the diverse pool of talent thriving in the local music scene.

Engaging the Community

These events not only celebrate the acoustic genre but also provide a platform for local talent to shine. They reflect the vibrant local music scene in Dundalk, a city that continues to nurture and promote a diverse range of artistic expressions. The free admission to the events is an open invitation to music lovers and community members alike, encouraging everyone to experience the magic of live acoustic music.