Dundalk Splashed in Color: A Recap of the SEEK Urban Arts Festival

July was painted with a vibrant palette of creativity in the town of Dundalk, as the SEEK Urban Arts Festival unfolded. The event showcased a bevy of murals, a brushstroke of international and local artistry that transformed the urban scape into a canvas of cultural expression. Among the prominent figures who enriched the festival’s display were Dutch artist duo Studio Giftig and South African street artist Mister Copy, who now calls Paris his home.

Artistic Salute to Visiting Dignitary

This year, the festival also played host to an artistic tribute to US President Joe Biden’s visit to Dundalk. Returning artist Arthur ‘ONER’ etched a commemorative mural, encapsulating the significance of this high-profile visit. The festival was further adorned with works like Cormac Dillon’s Railway Heritage Blueprint and Creaero’s Joe Biden / An Irish Emigration Story, each narrating their unique tales on the town’s walls.

A Community Celebration

Meanwhile, the community of Louth Village was immersed in festivity as it commemorated the 50th anniversary of St Mochtas National School. The celebrations were amplified with a family fun day, marking the special occasion. The school also celebrated a decade since its extension was constructed, reflecting on its growth and evolution over the years.

Breaking Ground and Facing Setbacks

In an auspicious moment for education, Ardee Educate Together marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking for their new building. This much-awaited development, approved fourteen years prior, is anticipated to be completed by Christmas 2024, promising a new chapter in the institution’s journey.

However, not all progress was smooth. Louth GAA’s stadium construction faced a pause in July due to instructions from the GAA to reassess the project plans. This abrupt halt came just as the official launch ceremony was about to take place, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the project’s future.

Preserving the Past

In a nod to Dundalk’s rich history, the Dundalk Democrat sign above 3 Earl Street was restored. This sign, reflecting the paper’s long-standing presence in the town before its relocation over twenty years ago, was given a new lease on life as part of a broader initiative to rejuvenate historical signage in Dundalk, keeping the town’s past alive in the hearts of its residents.