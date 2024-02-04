Dulquer Salmaan Unveils 'Lucky Baskhar' First Look, Marking 12 Years in Cinema

Marking his 12-year milestone in the cinema industry, renowned actor Dulquer Salmaan has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film, 'Lucky Baskhar'. The reveal has ignited a wave of anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts. This Telugu venture, directed by Venky Atluri, is a production of Sithara Entertainment in partnership with Fortune Four Cinemas. The first-look poster presents Dulquer in spectacles sporting a serious expression, surrounded by a sea of 100 rupee notes—a clear hint of a financial theme for the movie.

Unveiling 'Lucky Baskhar'

The unveiling of the first look of 'Lucky Baskhar' not only marks Dulquer Salmaan's 12-year journey in the cinema industry but also reveals the thrill-packed ambience of the film. The movie, set in 80's Bombay, spins a tale about an ambitious bank cashier. The striking poster, hinting at the film's mood, has been widely appreciated for its detail and has successfully heightened expectations for the storyline and concept.

Stepping into Multiple Roles

Alongside this project, Dulquer Salmaan has recently made his debut as a producer with the action drama 'King of Kotha'. He has also graced the Netflix series 'Guns N Gulaabs' with his presence. His future ventures include working in Sudha Kongara's next film, tentatively titled 'Suriya 43', along with Suriya, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. This upcoming film will serve as a reunion for Dulquer and Nazriya, who last shared the screen in the 2014 Malayalam romantic comedy 'Bangalore Days'.

Lucky Baskhar's Stellar Team

'Lucky Baskhar' also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music for the film has been composed by National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar, while Nimish Ravi has undertaken the cinematography. Set to release on February 3, the film will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.