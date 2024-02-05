Duchess of Edinburgh Delves into Surrey's Heritage at History Centre

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, recently descended upon Surrey's History Centre in Woking, delving deep into the annals of the region's diverse heritage. On January 31st, the Duchess engaged with the centre's staff, volunteers, and the treasure trove of historical collections it houses, underscoring the importance of preserving past narratives that shape our present and future.

Exploring Surrey's Rich Past

The Duchess navigated through a labyrinth of Surrey's historical gems, her curiosity piqued by an array of artifacts. Among the relics she encountered were a signed letter by Lady Jane Grey—England's ‘Nine Days’ Queen—a Tudor swan roll, documents related to the Surrey regiments' contributions in World War I, early cartographic representations of Surrey, and a rare 18th century handwritten Qur'an. These pieces of history, each with its unique story, offered the Duchess a glimpse into Surrey's vibrant past.

Behind the Scenes at the History Centre

Not only did she engage with the centre's historical collections, but the Duchess also gained insight into the preservation and conservation efforts that go into safeguarding these invaluable relics. She ventured behind the scenes, discussing ongoing projects with staff, volunteers, and users, and recognizing the efforts to keep history alive and relevant. Her interactions shed light on the tireless work involved in managing a heritage centre.

Unearthed Stories of Local Archaeology

Her journey through Surrey's past extended beyond the centre's walls as she learned about local archaeological endeavours at Ankerwycke Priory and West Horsley Place. Conversations with volunteers engaged in community archaeology projects added texture to her understanding of Surrey's archaeological narrative.

County archivist Mike Page expressed gratitude for the Duchess's visit, noting her interest in the centre's innovative work, buoyed by the efforts of its staff, volunteers, and local partnerships. Councillor Saj Hussain echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the honour of meeting the Duchess and the vital role of the Surrey History Centre in rendering Surrey's heritage accessible to all.

The Duchess's visit not only highlighted the integral work done by heritage centres but also served as an invitation for the public to explore their local history centres, connect with their roots, and understand the importance of preserving our collective past.