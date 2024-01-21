Dublin's Indie Scene Welcomes New Talent: Tommy Cullen Releases Single 'All I've Never Had'

Dublin's burgeoning indie music scene has another reason to celebrate as homegrown talent, Tommy Cullen, introduces his new single 'All I've Never Had.' This track is a prelude to his anticipated debut album, 'Enjoy the Glow,' promising a refreshing addition to the world of indie music.

From Band to Solo Stardom

Tommy Cullen's musical journey traces its roots to the alternative rock band, The False and the Fair. The band's dissolution paved the way for Cullen to embark on a solo expedition, exploring his musical identity further. His portfolio boasts home-recorded indie singles, performances along Ireland's scenic Wild Atlantic Way, and busking in the coastal suburb of Dun Laoghaire.

A Tapestry of Eclectic Indie Tunes

Cullen's music is a harmonious blend of 'eclectic indie,' marked by a focus on lyrics and vocal melodies. His slacker vibe resonates with the laid-back yet profound ethos of indie music. The influence of iconic artists like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Pink Floyd, and Citizen Cope is evident in his work. Alongside these legends, contemporary artists such as Michael Kiwanuka, FKA Twigs, and Laura Mvula also inspire Cullen's sound.

Upcoming Live Debut and Album Release

As the Dublin music scene waits with bated breath, Cullen is prepared to debut his new live band at the Next Big Thing Festival. This performance will serve as a tantalizing sneak peek into his debut album. Fans can access Tommy's music on his website tommycullenmusic.com, where he is offering an early release of his album, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and bonus videos.