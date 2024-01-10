en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dublin to Host ‘A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie’ Exhibition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Dublin to Host 'A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie' Exhibition

As the annual Dublin Bowie Festival draws closer, the city prepares to host an extraordinary exhibition titled ‘A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie‘. Opening next week, the event is a tribute to the life and work of the iconic musician, David Bowie. The exhibition, running from January 14th to February 11th, 2024, is set in the historic Rathfarnham Castle and showcases the captivating photography of Denis O’Regan.

Through the Lens of Denis O’Regan

Riding the wave of his successful career, Denis O’Regan had the unique opportunity to document Bowie’s life and career. His photographs, both private and public, offer a rare glimpse into the world of this legendary artist. His conversation with Sean Rocks on RTÉ Arena provided further insights into his experiences and the stories behind his photographs.

Unveiling Bowie’s Legacy

O’Regan’s photographs contribute significantly to the rich tapestry of Bowie’s legacy. They tell the tale of a man who was much more than a musician – he was an artist, a visionary, and a cultural icon. The exhibition is not just for Bowie’s fans but stands as an enriching experience for lovers of music history and photography.

Anticipation Builds for the Dublin Bowie Festival

The Dublin Bowie Festival, a celebration of Bowie’s life and work, is eagerly anticipated by fans across the globe. The addition of ‘A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie‘ to the festival’s line-up further elevates the excitement. The exhibition is set to tell a moving story, painted in O’Regan’s distinct style, capturing the essence of Bowie’s influential life.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

