Dublin City to Host Third Annual Brigit Festival Celebrating Women

Dublin City prepares to host its third annual Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women festival, a grandeur event that honors the Celtic goddess Brigit and shines a spotlight on the narratives and contributions of women. The festival, set to take place over the February bank holiday weekend, is teeming with more than 60 events and spans from February 1 to February 5.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Celebration

Organized by Dublin City Council, the festival has been expanding each year, and the 2023 event marks the largest to date. A notable addition this year is the Brigit - Dublin City Celebrating Women Parade, a spectacular march that promises to add a vibrant hue to the city's streets. Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithi de Roiste, expressed that the festival offers a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Irish women, both in history and contemporary times.

The Parade: A Jamboree of Diversity

Advertisment

The parade, a new facet of the festival, will commence at the Wolfe Tone Square, featuring a diverse assembly of participants. Walkers, rollerskaters, cyclists, and performers will add to the lively atmosphere, embodying the spirit of the festival in their myriad ways. The march will culminate at the GPO on O'Connell Street, marking an end to the vibrant procession but not the festivities.

Brigit Rising Concert: A Showcase of Talent

Following the parade, the Brigit Rising Concert at the Abbey Presbyterian Church will keep the celebration alive. This concert will showcase a range of talents, including the likes of Rachael Lavelle and Soda Blonde, and featuring the poet Laoighseach Ni Choistealbha. The Brigit festival offers a platform for these artists to share their craft, further emphasizing the importance of women's voices and their role in shaping society.