Dublab Radio Station to Enrich LAX Passenger Experience with Original Music

The Los Angeles-based internet radio station, dublab, celebrated for its avant-garde, freeform radio programming, has been awarded a grant to bring its original music compositions to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This initiative, announced via an Instagram post on January 10, 2024, is envisioned to enhance the travel experience for passengers by infusing music that humanizes their journey.

Advertisment

Curating a Sonic Journey

Established in 1999, dublab boasts a diverse array of talent, including the likes of Teebs, Laraaji, and Seb Wildblood, and covers a myriad of music sub-genres. The collaboration with LAX will employ 30 resident DJs from dublab who will be curating immersive soundscapes that will echo across various terminals, including the bustling Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Boosting Passenger Experience

Advertisment

The grant awarded to dublab comes from the LAX Art Program, an initiative committed to showcasing Southern California's creative talent. Justin Erbacci, the CEO of Los Angeles World Airport, highlighted the significance of this partnership, aligning perfectly with the airport's objective to improve the passenger experience by integrating elements of Los Angeles culture.

Connecting with the Community

Dublab’s influence extends beyond its significant online presence. It actively engages in the local community, demonstrated by events like their recent 'Sound & Vision' pop-up marketplace held in Downtown Los Angeles. For more information on dublab's activities and the upcoming sonic installations at LAX, individuals are encouraged to visit the radio station's official website.