Dubai DET and JioTV Launch ‘Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai’ with Bollywood Stars

The Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET) has forged an innovative alliance with JioTV, marking a new chapter in travel storytelling. They have launched a four-episode travel series titled ‘Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai’ featuring Bollywood stalwarts Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. As an exciting departure from conventional travelogue styles, the series is a melange of humor, adventure, and heart-tugging moments, painting a vibrant and fresh picture of Dubai.

An Unprecedented Journey

This unique travel series aims to unmask the charm of Dubai, a global travel hotspot, celebrating its diverse cultural heritage and dynamic essence. With the charismatic and humorous real-life personas of Kapoor and Paul at the helm, the series is set to resonate deeply with Indian viewers and beyond. The actors engage intimately with the city, shedding light on its lesser-known aspects and immersing themselves in the city’s rich tapestry of cultures. Kapoor shared that the show was a journey of rediscovery for him, filled with genuine connections and child-like wonder.

Travelogue with Real Experiences

Co-star Maniesh Paul echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the spontaneity and authenticity of their experiences. He noted that the series captured their exploration of Dubai’s beauty in its raw, unfiltered form, making for a travelogue that was as real as it gets. From the opulent luxury of the Burj Al Arab hotel to the refreshing outdoor bar at the Jumeirah Beach hotel, the series encapsulates their experiences with refreshing honesty.

A Musical Finale

The series concludes on a melodic note, featuring a special appearance by Emirati soul singer Arqam Al Abri. This musical dimension adds a unique touch to the series, enhancing its appeal. Directed by Satyajit Kadam with cinematography by Satchit Paulose, ‘Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai’ is set to redefine the genre of travel series. It is exclusively available for streaming on JioTV, offering viewers a chance to experience Dubai’s spirit through a lens of authenticity and human connection.