Dubai Bling Season Two: A Love Story Filled with Twists and Turns

Netflix’s reality TV show, Dubai Bling, has once again enthralled its viewers with the release of its second season. Particularly captivating is the evolving relationship of cast member LJ Adada, whose romantic trajectory has taken interesting twists and turns.

A Helicopter Love Story That Wasn’t

The first episode of the second season set the stage with LJ’s romantic helicopter date with Ebraheem Al Samadi. However, the anticipated romance between the two did not materialize, with Ebraheem eventually tying the knot with another person.

Enter the Long-Distance Lover

The series introduced viewers to LJ’s new love interest, Hasnain Lehri. Born in Quetta, Pakistan in February 1989, Lehri has made his mark in the world of fashion and acting. An internationally recognized model and actor, he has graced multiple magazine covers and starred in Pakistani soap operas.

In 2017, Lehri was named one of the Top 100 Sexiest Asian Men and has bagged the Lux Style Award four times consecutively from 2015 to 2018. Despite his fame, Lehri’s Instagram remains focused on showcasing his professional achievements, and his personal life remains largely private.

Publicly Professing Love

LJ and Hasnain went public with their relationship in November 2022. Hasnain previously dated model Sabeeka Imam, with their relationship ending in 2019.

Besides his illustrious career in the entertainment industry, Hasnain is also a co-founder of the luxury fashion brand, Lehri & Co. He is actively involved in charitable work and his estimated net worth stands at around $5 million.

A Surprise Proposal

The second season of Dubai Bling left its viewers on the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger surprise proposal from Hasnain to LJ, without revealing her response. This dramatic finale has fans eagerly awaiting the third season to uncover the next chapter in LJ and Hasnain’s love story.