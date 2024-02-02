'Dubai Bling' Returns for a Third Season: A Closer Look at the Cast and What's to Come

Netflix's popular reality show, 'Dubai Bling' is set for a grand return, as the streaming giant announces its renewal for a third season. The show, which offers an intimate look into the opulent lives of Dubai's millionaires, has been a hit since its inception. With a focus on their relationships and luxurious lifestyles, the show provides a fascinating peek into a world of affluence and glamour.

A Stellar Cast Return

The upcoming season brings back several fan-favorite faces. Mona Kattan, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain LJ Adada, DJ Bliss, Danya Mohammed, Zeina Khoury, and Farhana Bodi are all set to reprise their roles. Additionally, the show welcomes two new entrants - singer Jawana Karim and TV anchor Mahira Abdelaziz.

Fahad Siddiqui: The Show's Standout

One of the standout personalities from the previous seasons, Fahad Siddiqui, is also confirmed to return. Siddiqui, who will turn 38 this year, is a well-known figure on the series for his wealth exhibition. With an estimated net worth of $4 million, he holds executive positions with Indo Rise General Trading LLC and the Siddiqui Group of Companies. His wife, Safa, a British fashion entrepreneur of Iraqi origin, is also part of the show. Safa has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million, and the couple has two daughters, Alina and Ayana. The intimate family dynamics, including their discussions on surrogacy, have been a pivotal part of the show's narrative.

Notable Absences and Anticipated Release

While the teaser for the new season featured the return of some fan favorites, it was notable for its absence of certain cast members. Previous faces like Lojain Omran, Kris, and Brianna Fade were conspicuously missing from the preview. The release date for the third season remains under wraps, but fans can revisit the opulence and drama of the previous seasons, available on Netflix.