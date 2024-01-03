Dubai Artist Kristel Bechara’s ‘Whispers of Petals’: A Fusion of Art and Floristry

Dubai-based contemporary artist, Kristel Bechara, in an unprecedented fusion of fine art and floristry, has joined forces with the Parisian florist Black and Blanc to craft a digital masterpiece christened ‘Whispers of Petals’. This innovative artwork, symbolizing beauty in diversity, uniquely employs rose petals as a canvas, embellished with diverse motifs, foliage, and avian representations. The unveiling of this artwork, attended by Madam Hanan Tabet, Consul at the General Consul of Lebanon in Dubai, took place at an exclusive reception at Bechara’s atelier on December 7.

Interconnected Tales and Rhythms

Every motif in ‘Whispers of Petals’ unfolds a unique tale, together weaving a larger narrative that mirrors life’s interconnected stories and rhythms. Kristel Bechara’s work, renowned for its vibrant imagery, has received international acclaim, with exhibitions spanning the globe and features in esteemed publications. Drawing inspiration from Greek mythology, Bechara aspires to craft inspirational narratives through her art.

A Collaboration of Art and Culinary Delights

The event saw another intriguing collaboration between Bechara and pastry chef Ines Chatti. Chatti created pastries inspired by the floral motifs prevalent in Bechara’s work, further amplifying the artistic collaboration. This artistic dialogue between Bechara’s art and Chatti’s pastries showcases the potential of diverse forms of artistic expression coming together.

Contributions to Dubai’s Cultural and Arts Scene

French creative arts specialist and curator, Astrid Lesuisse, lent her expertise to the event. Her contributions not only ensured the event’s success but also helped in promoting Dubai’s vibrant cultural and arts scene. A limited-edition bespoke box featuring infinity roses, designed by Bechara, was released for the festive season, further enhancing the event’s artistic charm.