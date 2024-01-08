en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dua Lipa Shines in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Dua Lipa Shines in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a dazzling spectacle of glamour and talent, Dua Lipa stole the spotlight. The singer, known for her captivating performances and trendsetting style, arrived on the red carpet in a remarkable custom-designed outfit by Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli. The Italian fashion house, renowned for its innovative designs and avant-garde aesthetic, has once again pushed the boundaries of fashion with a modern interpretation of its iconic “Skeleton Dress.”

Reviving a Classic

Dua Lipa’s attire was a celebration of heritage and innovation. The standout feature was a black velvet, strapless bustier adorned with an elaborate series of embroidered gilded bones. Crafted from gold and diamonds, this skeletal design was a nod to Elsa Schiaparelli’s original “Skeleton Dress.” The iconic dress, a result of Schiaparelli’s collaboration with Salvador Dalí, has been a signature motif in the Italian fashion house’s collections, symbolizing the intersection of art and fashion. The modern rendition on Dua Lipa resonated with the audacious spirit of the original, yet carved its own space in contemporary fashion.

A Night to Remember

The evening carried significant weight for the entertainment industry. The Golden Globe Awards, an annual gathering that celebrates the finest in film and television, saw the Barbie film being nominated for multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actress for Margot Robbie. Dua Lipa too, was in the running for Best Original Song for her hit “Dance the Night Away.” Her choice of attire, a blend of dramatic and whimsical, resonated with the celebratory mood of the event.

The Ensemble Details

The dress, which also included a dramatic bustle skirt and train, was complemented by Jimmy Choo shoes and a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. The pairing of this classic piece with Dua Lipa’s futuristic dress created a stunning contrast, mirroring the singer’s eclectic personal style. The ensemble as a whole was a testament to the transformative power of fashion, as it painted a vivid picture of the singer’s artistic vision and bold personality.

In conclusion, Dua Lipa’s appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards was a testament to her status as a style icon. With a daring outfit that paid homage to a legendary design, she demonstrated that fashion is more than just clothing – it’s an expression of identity, a celebration of history, and a bold step into the future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
41 seconds ago
Taylor Swift Makes Early Exit from 2024 Golden Globes Following 'Barbie's' Win
In an unexpected turn at the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift made an early exit, leaving fans and attendees speculating on the reason behind her abrupt departure. The event was marked by the announcement of the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which had pitted Swift’s concert film against the blockbusting movie, Barbie.
Taylor Swift Makes Early Exit from 2024 Golden Globes Following 'Barbie's' Win
Mario Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio's Chance Meeting at Golden Globes 2024
5 mins ago
Mario Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio's Chance Meeting at Golden Globes 2024
A Triumph of Talent: Highlights from the Recent Entertainment Industry Awards
5 mins ago
A Triumph of Talent: Highlights from the Recent Entertainment Industry Awards
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Gains Golden Globe Nomination: A Career Milestone
1 min ago
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Gains Golden Globe Nomination: A Career Milestone
Lily Gladstone, Blackfeet and Nimiipuu Actor, Makes Golden Globe History
3 mins ago
Lily Gladstone, Blackfeet and Nimiipuu Actor, Makes Golden Globe History
'Saltburn' Cast Shines at the 81st Golden Globes with Nominations and Provocative Moments
4 mins ago
'Saltburn' Cast Shines at the 81st Golden Globes with Nominations and Provocative Moments
Latest Headlines
World News
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
43 seconds
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
1 min
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
3 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
4 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
4 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
6 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
6 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
6 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
6 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app