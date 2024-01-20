Dua Lipa Reflects on Mental Health and Relationships in Rolling Stone Interview

Pop sensation, Dua Lipa, recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, gifting her fans with intimate insights into her personal life. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter shared her thoughts on mental health, her relationship stance, and the inspirations behind her upcoming album.

Mental Health and Coping Mechanisms

In the interview, Dua Lipa spoke candidly about her challenges with therapy. She admitted finding it difficult to articulate her feelings in a therapeutic setting. However, she has found solace in meditation and yoga, which she uses as her primary methods for maintaining mental stability. The star emphasized the significance of these practices in her life, advocating their efficacy in managing stress and promoting mental well-being.

The Power of Communication

The 'New Rules' hitmaker also stressed the importance of open communication with friends, whom she leans on for support during challenging times. Dua believes in addressing issues head-on, a philosophy that she applies in both her personal and professional life. She underscored the role of communication in personal growth and the pursuit of mental equilibrium.

Love, Relationships, and Music

Despite being in a relationship with actor Callum Turner, Dua Lipa revealed that her forthcoming third studio album draws inspiration from her period of singlehood. Describing herself as a 'hopeless romantic,' she confessed to a propensity for overlooking red flags in relationships. Her reflections on love and the lessons learned from singlehood have heavily influenced her songwriting. The pop star's personal growth and experiences are thus intricately woven into her music, a testament to her authenticity as an artist.