Dua Lipa: Navigating Social Media Negativity, Life Post-Tour, and the 2024 Grammy Awards

In a candid conversation with Rolling Stone, globally acclaimed pop sensation, Dua Lipa opened up about the emotional turmoil caused by the 'Go Girl Give Us Nothing' meme that went viral in 2018. The meme, sparked by a comment on a video of Lipa's stage performance, implied a lackluster show by the artist. The online mockery was a blow to Lipa, given her fervor for her craft, and her relentless schedule filled with promotions, rehearsals, and performances, leaving her little time to polish her art.

Advertisment

Navigating The Rough Waters of Social Media

Lipa's account unveils the struggles faced by celebrities in the face of social media negativity. It emphasizes the importance of not taking online criticism to heart, a challenge in itself given the public nature of their lives. Lipa's experience serves as a reminder of the human side of celebrities, often forgotten amidst the glitz and glamour.

Recharging After The Future Nostalgia Tour

Advertisment

The interview also spotlighted Lipa's need for rest and recuperation after her exhaustive Future Nostalgia tour, which concluded in December 2022. It underscored the often overlooked strenuous schedules of artists, and the need for periods of downtime in their fast-paced lives.

2024 Grammy Awards: A New Start

In a lighter vein, the interview announced Dua Lipa's upcoming performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. Sharing the stage with her will be fellow stars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Lipa is also in the running for the song of the year and best song written for visual media awards. This news comes as a breath of fresh air, marking a new chapter in Lipa's career, following a challenging period.