Dua Lipa and John Cena: Surprise Cameos in the 'Barbie' Movie

Dua Lipa and John Cena, the dynamic duo who first crossed paths while working on the set of the forthcoming feature film 'Argylle', have once again joined forces. This time, the pair have made surprise appearances in the much-anticipated 'Barbie' movie. The collaboration between these two stars adds an extra dash of excitement to the film's release, with both celebrities sharing their positive experiences from their latest project.

From 'Argylle' to 'Barbie'

The friendship between the 'Levitating' singer and the wrestling champ took root during the filming of Matthew Vaughn's upcoming movie 'Argylle', set for a February 2024 release. The pair's camaraderie transcended the set of 'Argylle', leading them to share the screen once again, but this time in a more whimsical setting - the world of Barbie.

Cena and Lipa's 'Barbie' Cameos

In the 'Barbie' movie, Cena and Lipa have donned the roles of 'Merman Ken' and a 'Mermaid-inspired Barbie' respectively. Lipa, amidst her bustling tour schedule, took time out to film her cameo, which involved donning different colored wigs and a mermaid tail. She expressed her excitement about maintaining the surprise of her role, as well as her transition from music to film.

Happy Accidents and Emotional Support

Cena, on the other hand, described his involvement in the 'Barbie' movie as a 'happy accident'. He expressed his willingness to seize the opportunity if it presented itself again. Lipa lavished praise on Cena, referring to him as her 'emotional support actor' and lauding his work. Cena reciprocated the admiration, speaking highly of his experience working with Lipa.

As the release date for the 'Barbie' movie draws near, the inclusion of Lipa and Cena in surprise roles adds an extra layer of anticipation. Whether it's the wrestling ring, the concert stage, or the silver screen, these two stars continue to captivate audiences worldwide.