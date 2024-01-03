Dryden Gallery Showcases Diverse Talent, Announces New Curator

North Providence’s Dryden Gallery at Providence Picture Frame is currently host to two captivating art exhibitions, available to the public until February 10. The first, a Holiday Group Show, showcases the diverse work of eight artists, each with their unique interpretations and mediums. From Jenny Brown’s surrealistic collages to Dugg Desjardins’ whimsically shaped panels, the exhibition presents a varied palette of artistic expression.

Spotlight on Dugg Desjardins

Dugg Desjardins, one of the featured artists, shines with his collection of whimsically shaped panels. His work, a fusion of familiar forms and alien structures, exhibits a playful yet profound exploration of shape and color, providing an intriguing juxtaposition within the exhibition.

Mallie Loring Pratt: A Solo Journey

The second exhibition is a solo show by Mallie Loring Pratt, a graduate of the esteemed Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). Pratt’s landscape paintings echo with the resonance of memory and sensory encounters, her brushstrokes breathing life into the canvas and inviting viewers into an intimate exploration of nature.

New Leadership, New Visions

These exhibitions were co-curated by Mea Duke and Liz Kelley, marking a significant point of leadership transition. Kelley, an established artist and creative consultant known for her public artworks in Providence, will assume the role of Dryden Gallery’s new curator in 2024. This change signifies both a celebration of local New England talent and the forward path of the gallery under new curation.

Dryden Gallery, located at 1350 Mineral Spring Avenue, invites art enthusiasts and the curious alike to experience these exhibitions. Open Monday to Saturday, more information is available on their website.

