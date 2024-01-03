en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dryden Gallery Showcases Diverse Talent, Announces New Curator

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Dryden Gallery Showcases Diverse Talent, Announces New Curator

North Providence’s Dryden Gallery at Providence Picture Frame is currently host to two captivating art exhibitions, available to the public until February 10. The first, a Holiday Group Show, showcases the diverse work of eight artists, each with their unique interpretations and mediums. From Jenny Brown’s surrealistic collages to Dugg Desjardins’ whimsically shaped panels, the exhibition presents a varied palette of artistic expression.

Spotlight on Dugg Desjardins

Dugg Desjardins, one of the featured artists, shines with his collection of whimsically shaped panels. His work, a fusion of familiar forms and alien structures, exhibits a playful yet profound exploration of shape and color, providing an intriguing juxtaposition within the exhibition.

Mallie Loring Pratt: A Solo Journey

The second exhibition is a solo show by Mallie Loring Pratt, a graduate of the esteemed Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). Pratt’s landscape paintings echo with the resonance of memory and sensory encounters, her brushstrokes breathing life into the canvas and inviting viewers into an intimate exploration of nature.

New Leadership, New Visions

These exhibitions were co-curated by Mea Duke and Liz Kelley, marking a significant point of leadership transition. Kelley, an established artist and creative consultant known for her public artworks in Providence, will assume the role of Dryden Gallery’s new curator in 2024. This change signifies both a celebration of local New England talent and the forward path of the gallery under new curation.

Dryden Gallery, located at 1350 Mineral Spring Avenue, invites art enthusiasts and the curious alike to experience these exhibitions. Open Monday to Saturday, more information is available on their website.

In other news, the Bonington Gallery is hosting a new exhibition by London-based artist Onyeka Igwe, titled ‘history is a living weapon in yr hand’. The exhibition, which launches on January 12th and runs until March 2nd, will feature experimental film and a selection of materials highlighting key women who challenged imperialism.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exploring Recent Cinema: A Review of 'Those Who Remain', 'I Captain', 'Accused', and 'The Children of Disaster' Trilogy

By BNN Correspondents

The Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Letters of Light' Exhibition: A Deep Dive into Calligraphic Art

By BNN Correspondents

Patrice Roberts' Emotional Performance Marks the Start of Carnival 2024

By BNN Correspondents

AZULIK Uh May: A Creative Odyssey in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

By BNN Correspondents

IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journe ...
@India · 3 mins
IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journe ...
heart comment 0
EXO’s Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company

By BNN Correspondents

EXO's Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company
Claudine Barretto Reveals How Vilma Santos Saved Her Life

By BNN Correspondents

Claudine Barretto Reveals How Vilma Santos Saved Her Life
Rasti Farooq’s Dark Comedy ‘Both Sit In Silence For A While’ Makes International Waves

By BNN Correspondents

Rasti Farooq's Dark Comedy 'Both Sit In Silence For A While' Makes International Waves
Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
1 min
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
1 min
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
2 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
2 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
2 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
2 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
2 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
2 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
2 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app