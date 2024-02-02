Dropkick Murphys Set for St. Patrick's Day Weekend: Punk Music, Tradition, and Philanthropy

The Dropkick Murphys, a renowned Celtic-punk band, are gearing up to set the stage on fire with four grand concerts during the St. Patrick's Day weekend, spanning from March 14-17. The first concert is scheduled at the House of Blues on March 14, followed by three subsequent performances at the MGM Music Hall. These events are crucial chapters of the band's international tour, which kicked off on February 13 in California and is set to wrap up on July 5 in France.

Unforgettable Performances and Special Guests

The tour is graced with special guests Pennywise, a punk rock band hailing from California, and Dublin rockers The Scratch, serving as the opening act. The Dropkick Murphys have carved their niche with their previous tour in support of 'This Machine Still Kills Fascists,' an album that pays homage to folk icon Woody Guthrie. Despite the album's acoustic nature, their previous St. Patrick's Day shows have been electrifying with electric guitar performances.

A Special Treat for Kids

Continuing a tradition from last year, the band has planned a special mini-concert exclusively for kids on Saturday afternoon. The proceeds from the ticket sales will be directed towards their charitable foundation, the Claddagh Fund. Each adult with a Saturday night ticket is allowed to bring two children for free to the mini-concert at 2 p.m., with tickets priced at $150.

More Than Just Music

The Dropkick Murphys are not just about music; they represent a culture, a tradition, and a celebration. Their concerts are events where punk music enthusiasts come together to celebrate their love for the genre. With the upcoming St. Patrick's Day concerts, the band is ready to give their fans an unforgettable experience.