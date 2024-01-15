Drizzt Do'Urden Celebrates 35 Years with Limited Edition Statue

In the hallowed halls of Dungeons & Dragons fandom, whispers grow louder, heralding the 35th anniversary of Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic character from the Forgotten Realms campaign. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Gatherers' Tavern has unveiled a limited edition, highly-detailed statue of the famed Drow warrior. The statue serves as a premium collectible that richly encapsulates Drizzt's unique persona and enduring legacy within the D&D universe.

Drizzt Do'Urden - A Legend Etched in Resin

Created by R.A. Salvatore and debuted in the 1988 novel 'The Crystal Shard', the Drow ranger, Drizzt Do'Urden, has since become a symbol of resilience, strength, and moral compass in a world often shrouded in darkness. The limited edition statue, limited to only 399 pieces and priced at a hefty $1,700, embodies these attributes, presenting Drizzt in his iconic attire, complete with his unique cloak and dual-wielding scimitars, Icingdeath and Twinkle.

Immersive Detailing and Premium Additions

Adding to its exclusivity, the statue includes interchangeable parts, permitting fans to personalize their depiction of Drizzt. The package includes two different heads and arms for various scimitar positions, enhancing the dynamics of the statue. Further amplifying its allure is an LED feature that allows Drizzt's loyal companion, the magical panther Guenhwyvar, to emit a mystical blue glow, encapsulating the essence of their otherworldly bond.

The statue's base is meticulously designed to mimic a snowy and rocky terrain, reminiscent of the landscapes often traversed by Drizzt. As an additional premium, the package includes a 925 sterling silver necklace of Mielikki, the forest goddess Drizzt pledged to, and a 3" Figurine of Wondrous Power, adding to the collectible's appeal.

A Monument to a Legacy - Pre-orders Now Open

As a testament to Drizzt Do'Urden's enduring legacy, this limited-edition statue, available for pre-orders through Sideshow Collectibles, is expected to be released in August 2024. The statue is not just a collectible; it is a tribute to a character that has inspired generations of D&D enthusiasts, a testament to the power of imaginative storytelling and the enduring appeal of the D&D universe.