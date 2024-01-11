en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Unveils Acoustic EP ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Unveils Acoustic EP ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’

On Friday, the beloved band, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, unveiled a new acoustic EP, ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’. The EP breathes new life into select tracks from their ninth studio album, ‘Strangers No More’, peeling back layers to reveal their raw, initial conception. In an unorthodox move, the band turned to an 80’s tape machine for recording, offering fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into their music-making process.

Unplugging and Unmasking

The decision to strip these songs down to their acoustic versions is a testament to the band’s commitment to authenticity. The ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’ EP allows listeners to experience the music as it was first conceived, unadorned and profound. By using an old 80’s tape machine, the band has managed to capture the essential energy and spontaneity that marked the creation of these songs.

A Busy Year for the Band

Since the release of their full album ‘Strangers No More’ in June 2023, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been on a roll. They’ve graced several stages, including the renowned Bonnaroo Music Festival, and have joined forces with Darius Rucker for a tour. Their music has been showcased on CBS Saturday Morning and Live with Kelly & Mark, and they made a memorable debut at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On the Road Once More

Drew Holcomb, often joined by his band and occasionally by his wife, Ellie, shows no signs of slowing down. Concert dates have been announced through May 2024, including a brief solo tour in the UK and EU. The ‘Feels Like Home’ tour is also slated to kick off in February 2024, promising fans more opportunities to connect with their music. Despite their success, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors remain committed to creating genuine, heartfelt music that resonates with their audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Shatters Box Office Amidst Industry Downturn
In an unexpected turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’, released in 2023, has managed to reverse the narrative of the Hindi film industry’s significant downturn with its record-breaking box office performance. The film’s success has left the Bollywood superstar, producer Aditya Chopra, and director Siddharth Anand in astonished celebration. Astonishing Success Amidst Industry
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Shatters Box Office Amidst Industry Downturn
Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin's Music Scene with 'Fireflies' EP
5 mins ago
Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin's Music Scene with 'Fireflies' EP
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
7 mins ago
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities
4 mins ago
The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities
Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary
5 mins ago
Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary
Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of 'Prima Facie'
5 mins ago
Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of 'Prima Facie'
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
2 mins
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
2 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
2 mins
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
3 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
3 mins
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
4 mins
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
4 mins
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
5 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
5 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app