Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Unveils Acoustic EP ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’

On Friday, the beloved band, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, unveiled a new acoustic EP, ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’. The EP breathes new life into select tracks from their ninth studio album, ‘Strangers No More’, peeling back layers to reveal their raw, initial conception. In an unorthodox move, the band turned to an 80’s tape machine for recording, offering fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into their music-making process.

Unplugging and Unmasking

The decision to strip these songs down to their acoustic versions is a testament to the band’s commitment to authenticity. The ‘Strangers No More: The Worktapes’ EP allows listeners to experience the music as it was first conceived, unadorned and profound. By using an old 80’s tape machine, the band has managed to capture the essential energy and spontaneity that marked the creation of these songs.

A Busy Year for the Band

Since the release of their full album ‘Strangers No More’ in June 2023, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been on a roll. They’ve graced several stages, including the renowned Bonnaroo Music Festival, and have joined forces with Darius Rucker for a tour. Their music has been showcased on CBS Saturday Morning and Live with Kelly & Mark, and they made a memorable debut at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On the Road Once More

Drew Holcomb, often joined by his band and occasionally by his wife, Ellie, shows no signs of slowing down. Concert dates have been announced through May 2024, including a brief solo tour in the UK and EU. The ‘Feels Like Home’ tour is also slated to kick off in February 2024, promising fans more opportunities to connect with their music. Despite their success, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors remain committed to creating genuine, heartfelt music that resonates with their audience.