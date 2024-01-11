en English
Arts & Entertainment

Drew Barrymore’s Emotional Revisit to ‘The Wedding Singer’; Hannah Spearritt Bows Out of S Club 7 Reunion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
In an emotionally charged Instagram post, veteran actress Drew Barrymore allowed her fans a glimpse into her private life, sharing her candid reaction to re-watching her 1998 hit romantic comedy, ‘The Wedding Singer’. The actress, now 48, was seen shedding tears while expressing her deep affection for the film and her co-star, Adam Sandler.

Barrymore’s Emotional Connection to ‘The Wedding Singer’

Barrymore’s video showcased her deep emotional connection to the film, with the actress unable to stop watching, despite having other plans for the day. The film, which enjoys an 80 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, encapsulates a special time in Barrymore’s career, and the on-screen chemistry between her and Sandler led to two more successful films together.

Sandler and Barrymore’s Enduring Friendship

Responding to the Instagram post, Sandler reciprocated Barrymore’s sentiments, reaffirming their enduring off-screen friendship. The emotional exchange, a testament to their close personal and professional relationship, resonated deeply with fans and followers, who expressed their love for both the film and the actors.

Hannah Spearritt Declines S Club 7 Reunion Tour

In other entertainment news, Hannah Spearritt, formerly of the pop group S Club 7, has announced her decision to abstain from the band’s reunion tour. This comes in the wake of the passing of fellow band member Paul Cattermole. Currently a contestant on ‘Dancing On Ice’, Spearritt shared her feelings on the ITV show ‘Loose Women’, expressing that S Club 7 would never be the same without Cattermole and that it was not the right time for her to rejoin the tour.

These two incidents, though vastly different, underline the deep emotional connections that artists form with their work and their colleagues, and how these relationships shape their personal and professional lives.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

