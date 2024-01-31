Drew Barrymore Reflects on Working with George Clooney: Guidance, Mischief, and Eye Contact

In a recent interview, Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore opened up about her experiences working with George Clooney in the 2002 film 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.' The film marked a significant chapter in both their careers, with Clooney serving not only as Barrymore's co-star but also as its director.
Clooney's Influence on Barrymore
Barrymore expressed profound gratitude for Clooney's guidance during their joint venture. She singled out his advice on maintaining eye contact during scenes, a technique she initially found too intimate, even invasive. However, in retrospect, she acknowledges the intensity of eye contact deepened the emotional resonance of their scenes together.
On a lighter note, Barrymore also reflected on Clooney's mischievous side, an attribute that she believes adds a layer of fun to his character. He manages to strike a balance, she said, between good and bad behaviors while retaining an element of fun and mischief.
Lessons from Clooney
Aside from the professional tutelage, Barrymore also spoke about the personal lessons she gleaned from Clooney. She admired his patience in finding the right partner, mirrored in his relationship with his wife, Amal. This, she believes, influenced her perspective on dating and relationships.
Reunion with Dermot Mulroney
During the interview, Barrymore also mentioned an emotional reunion with Dermot Mulroney, her co-star from 'Bad Girls.' The encounter moved both actors to tears, underscoring the deep bond they had forged during their time together on set.
Additionally, Barrymore recollected a previous appearance by Clooney on her talk show, during which he adopted the role of her 'therapist,' offering thoughtful and meaningful life insights.
Barrymore's candid reflections on her collaborations with Clooney offer a unique perspective on the seasoned actor and director, illustrating the profound influence he has had on her both personally and professionally.