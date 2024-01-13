Dreamville Rapper JID Talks Friendship with Yasiin Bey, Viral Hit ‘Surround Sound’, and Upcoming Albums

In an engaging tête-à-tête with Angela Yee on her popular radio show ‘Way Up’, Dreamville rapper JID unveiled the depth of his rapport with the celebrated musician Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def. The discussion, rich in anecdotes and insights, threw light on how this friendship has become a significant influencer in JID’s musical journey.

A Tribute to the Legends

During the course of the conversation, JID expressed the honor he feels in being able to pay homage to not one but two legends through his music – Yasiin Bey and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. His chart-topping track, ‘Surround Sound’, featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate, beautifully samples Aretha Franklin’s ‘One Step Ahead’. Interestingly, this is the same sample used in Yasiin Bey’s 1999 hit, ‘Ms. Fat Booty’. This layer of intertextuality adds a nostalgic touch to the song, bridging the gap between generations of music lovers.

Reciprocal Admiration

It is worth noting that the admiration between JID and Yasiin Bey is mutual. In a previous interview with Hot 97, Bey did not shy away from expressing his admiration for JID, particularly singling him out among the new wave of artists. This public endorsement from an artist of Bey’s stature further highlights JID’s unique talent and potential in the music industry.

Viral Success and Upcoming Ventures

‘Surround Sound’ attained viral success on the social media platform TikTok almost two years post its release, primarily due to the ‘Booty Ceiling Challenge’. JID celebrated this organic popularity on social media, showcasing the timeless appeal of his music. As he continues to ride this wave of success, fans eagerly await JID’s forthcoming projects. He has announced an upcoming solo album titled ‘The Forever & A Day’, and a collaborative album with Metro Boomin. While the release dates remain under wraps, anticipation builds for what promises to be a musically enriching year for JID’s fans.