Drax's Human Soul Returns in Guardians of the Galaxy: Series' Future Uncertain

In the latest development of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy comic series, a fascinating turn of events unfolds for one of the beloved characters, Drax the Destroyer. The narrative reveals a profound transformation, one that traces back to his human roots.

Advertisment

A Journey Back to His Humanity

Drax, originally a human named Arthur Douglas, was metamorphosed into a mighty warrior following a dramatic encounter with Thanos. The current comic series explores the intriguing reunion of Drax with his human soul, Arthur Douglas. This reunion is the outcome of an independent adventure in the previous issue (Guardians of the Galaxy 9), where team members Mantis and Gamora embark on a mission to retrieve Arthur's soul. The soul, until then, was seen residing within the mystical Soul Stone.

The Struggle of Coexistence

Advertisment

However, the narrative accentuates the complexity of merging the retrieved human soul with Drax's existing form. This amalgamation process gives rise to challenges, causing Drax to be distracted during battles. Interestingly, the narrative also alludes to Arthur Douglas's past life, where he was a skilled jazz saxophonist.

Uncertainty Surrounds Guardians of the Galaxy's Cinematic Future

On a separate note, the article delves into speculation surrounding the potential continuity of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the conclusion of the third film, director James Gunn, who currently co-runs DC Studios, has hinted at his non-involvement in a fourth installment. This has led to uncertainties about the continuation of the popular series.