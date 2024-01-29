Dramatic Roast Face-Off Between Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel at Grand Finale

In a grand spectacle of humor and wit, comedians Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel went head-to-head in a sizzling roast face-off during the grand finale of a competitive show. The exchange, laden with banter and humorous jabs, saw Faruqui joking about Jurel's romantic life, likening him to a 'spot boy' who was fortunate to have his girlfriend.

Munawar's '5G' Joke and Samarth’s Retaliation

As the face-off heated up, Faruqui drew laughter from the crowd with a quip about a hypothetical 'Munawar 5G' phone, symbolizing Jurel's alleged conversations with multiple women on Instagram. Not to be outdone, Jurel retaliated with a witty dig at Faruqui's Instagram interactions.

A Slice of Drama Amid Laughter

The laughter took a dramatic turn when Faruqui mentioned Jurel's interactions with a woman named Isha and an incident involving Isha's ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar, who is a finalist on Bigg Boss 17. Faruqui also alluded to a 'slap incident' between Jurel and Abhishek, adding a dash of drama to the comedic exchange.

Star-Studded Finale

The grand finale was a star-studded event, featuring an array of comedians and celebrities. Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Abdu Rozik, Sudesh Lehri, and Harsh Limbachiyaa were among the featured guests. Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit graced the event to promote their dance reality show 'Dance Deewane', while Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan were there to promote their film 'Shaitaan'. The ever-charismatic Salman Khan hosted the event, which also saw the elimination of contestant Arun Mashettey.