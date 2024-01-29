Drake White Embodies Resilience, Launches Nationwide Tour

Following the release of his EP 'The Bridge,' country-soul artist Drake White announces a 24-city nationwide tour, commencing on February 24 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. With shows slated in major U.S. cities like Atlanta, New York City, and Detroit, the tour signifies a triumphant return for the artist known for hits such as 'It Feels Good' and 'Livin' the Dream.' White's journey to this point is a testament to resilience and the unyielding spirit of an artist.

Triumph Over Health Challenges

In 2019, White's successful career took a sharp turn when he collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke caused by arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Despite doctor's warnings that he might never perform again, White showcased his indomitable spirit, undergoing multiple surgeries and bouncing back to the music scene.

Continued Musical Journey

White's musical journey did not stop at his recovery. He released his second studio album, 'THE OPTIMYSTIC,' and a holiday single 'Pound Cake.' His recent fundraising event, 'Benefit For The Brain,' raised a commendable sum of over $253,000 for mental and brain health.

'Appalachian Country Soul'

In an interview, White described his music as 'Appalachian Country Soul,' a term that reflects his deep connection to nature, road experiences, and his father's vinyl records. Not only does White perform, but he also pens his own music, attributing his growth as a musician to confidence and decisiveness. His four Top 40 hits and multiple nationwide tours speak volumes about his strong brand of Country Soul, first introduced in his debut single 'Simple Life' and further solidified by his debut album SPARK and EPs 'Pieces' and 'Stars.'