Drake and J Cole's Memphis Concert Rescheduled: A Pattern Emerges

The eagerly anticipated 'It's All A Blur - Big As The What?' tour, co-headlined by global music sensations Drake and J Cole, has once again been rescheduled in Memphis. Initially pegged for March 5, the concert will now grace the stage of the FedExForum on April 8. This is not the first time Memphis fans have had to revise their calendars for a Drake performance; a previous concert from the same tour in Memphis was first postponed from June 29 to August 6 last year, before ultimately being cancelled altogether.

Pattern of Postponements

This recurring pattern of concert postponements has become a familiar narrative for Drake's followers in Memphis. In a previous incident, a performance featuring Drake and 21 Savage had to be rescheduled and was eventually canceled. The reason behind these frequent changes remains undisclosed, only adding to the fans' growing anticipation and curiosity.

A Tour Worth Waiting For

The 'It's All A Blur - Big As The What?' tour promises to be a monumental event, marking another chapter in the collaborative relationship between Drake and J. Cole that spans several years. With their popular collaborations and surprise appearances, the duo has consistently delivered riveting performances, making this tour a much-awaited spectacle.

Buying Tickets and Staying Updated

Tickets for the rescheduled tour can be purchased via Ticketmaster. For those desiring more information, the full list of dates and venues is available on Drake's official website, drakerelated.com. Fans can also stay updated on further changes and announcements on HotNewHipHop.