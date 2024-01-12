en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dragon’s Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Dissecting the Dragons’ Den, a BBC One show known for its tough, no-nonsense entrepreneurs, uncovers an unexpected metamorphosis. The latest series reveals a softer, more sympathetic side to these successful business figures, as observed in a recent episode featuring Derry Green, founder of a glamping business in Skelmersdale.

Emotional Breakthrough in the Den

In a departure from their traditionally ruthless demeanor, the Dragons, including Deborah Meaden, acclaimed for her holiday industry background, offered Derry Green universal positive responses. The episode was marked by compelling moments of support, and in some instances, even tears. This emotional breakthrough has surprised viewers and sparked a lively debate about the show’s evolving format and character.

Divided Audience Reactions

The noticeable shift in the Dragons’ approach has left the audience divided. While some have embraced the new, more positive and ‘woke’ side of the Dragons, others express disappointment. The absence of the Dragons’ characteristic tough scrutiny, which has been a staple of the show, has led to criticism from a section of the audience.

Ex-Football Star Joins the Show

In a further twist, the upcoming episodes tease the appearance of ex-football star Gary Neville as a guest entrepreneur. His inclusion adds another layer to the anticipation surrounding the current series, hinting at more surprises in store.

While the transformation in the Dragons’ Den continues to unfold, the series also spotlights various innovative products, such as the Sleepybelly supportive three-piece pillow for pregnant women and a new AHA BHA PHA liquid exfoliant by TruSkin, among other health and wellbeing products.

0
