Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Upcoming DLC 'Goku's Next Journey' Set For February 2024 Release

Dragon Ball enthusiasts are set for an exhilarating thrill ride with the latest revelation at the Dragon Ball Battle Hour 2024 event. The forthcoming downloadable content (DLC) for the trending game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, intriguingly titled 'Goku's Next Journey', is scheduled for release in February 2024.

With the announcement came a captivating trailer that unveiled a glimpse into the DLC's storyline and the introduction of a formidable new contender for Goku - Uub, the reincarnation of Kid Buu.

Meeting Uub: A Decade-Long Wish Realized

The narrative woven within the DLC revolves around Goku's decision to participate in a fighting tournament to square off against Uub. Despite his seemingly youthful appearance, Uub poses a significant challenge to Goku's fighting skills. This character holds substantial importance as he is the person Goku has yearned to fight again, following Kid Buu's defeat ten years earlier.

End of Z Saga: The Final DLC Expansion

'Goku's Next Journey' represents the final DLC expansion for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and focuses on the End of Z saga. It features Goku confronting the reincarnated version of Majin Buu during the tournament. In addition to the electrifying fight scenes, the DLC also showcases Goku interacting with older versions of the Dragon Ball Z cast, including Goten and Trunks, Vegeta, Bulma, Hercule, and others.

Purchasing Options for 'Goku's Next Journey'

As part of the Season 2 Pass, 'Goku's Next Journey' will be available along with other engaging content such as 'Bardock Alone Against Fate' and 'The 23 World Tournament'. Players also have the alternative of purchasing 'Goku's Next Journey' separately if they prefer. With more details expected to be unveiled soon, the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gaming community eagerly anticipates the release of this new DLC.