Dragon Ball Introduces Baking Molds Inspired by Iconic Characters Amidst Ongoing Series Success

In an unprecedented move that blends nostalgia with culinary artistry, the Dragon Ball franchise has introduced baking toolsets inspired by its iconic characters. This innovative endeavor, a part of the series' 40th-anniversary celebrations, brings to the fore two new baking molds based on characters from the iconic Dragon Ball Z 'Majin Buu' arc. The first is the 'Curses! I'm a Cookie! Dabura Cookie Cutter,' an intricately designed tool capturing the enigmatic details of the character Dabura, including his piercing eyes, distinctive mustache, and symbolic forehead emblem.

'Pow! I'm Chocolate! Majin Buu Chocolate Mold'

Adding to the unique culinary arsenal is the 'Pow! I'm Chocolate! Majin Buu Chocolate Mold.' This baking tool captures the 'Good/Fat' form of Majin Buu, one of the most memorable villains from the series. Majin Buu, with his jovial facial expression, can now be crafted into delightful chocolate treats, offering fans a taste of the series' magic in a literal sense.

Dragon Ball's Ongoing Popularity

The release of these baking molds is a testament to the ongoing popularity of the Dragon Ball series. With these tools, fans can now create themed treats inspired by their favorite characters, adding an extra layer of engagement with the franchise. The series continues to thrive, with Akira Toriyama still contributing to the storytelling in Dragon Ball Super and the upcoming 40th-anniversary anime series Dragon Ball Daima. This new series marks a return to the franchise's roots, reverting Goku and friends back to children, and reintroducing classic elements that fans hold dear.

Dragon Ball Super and the Forgotten Saiyan

Amidst the excitement surrounding the new baking molds and the upcoming anime series, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotarou expressed his hopes for a forgotten Saiyan character to receive a new story adaptation. This potential development hints at the franchise's commitment to exploring untapped narratives, promising fans new adventures in the familiar Dragon Ball universe. Both the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super manga series are available in English from VIZ Media, and the anime can be streamed on Hulu and Crunchyroll.