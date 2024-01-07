en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dragon Ball Daima: A Fresh Chapter in the Dragon Ball Universe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Dragon Ball Daima: A Fresh Chapter in the Dragon Ball Universe

Embodying a radical shift from its predecessors, the Dragon Ball franchise is gearing up to captivate its ardent fans with a brand-new anime series, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’. Expected to hit screens in Fall 2024, this fresh installment promises a ‘completely original’ storyline, a first for the Dragon Ball universe. Contrary to fan predictions of a continuation or adaptation of Dragon Ball Super, the franchise has taken an unexpected turn with the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima.

An Unforeseen Reveal

The news of this addition to the Dragon Ball series was strategically unveiled at the New York Comic Con 2023. The choice of platform speaks volumes about the franchise’s intentions to broaden its global reach. Akio Iyoku, President of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and Dragon Ball’s Executive Producer, shed light on the innovative approach to the new series during an interview. Iyoku highlighted that the originality of the storyline poses a creative challenge for the team, but one they are eager to tackle.

Behind the Scenes

The new series will showcase Akira Toriyama’s involvement in crafting the main story and designing the characters. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki from Toei Animation will be directing the series, with Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama’s character designs for the animation. Yuuko Kakihara has been entrusted with scripting the series, ensuring continuity and coherence in the narrative.

The Return of a Beloved Voice and a Nostalgic Element

Delighting fans, Masako Nozawa, the iconic voice of Goku, is confirmed to return in Dragon Ball Daima. Toriyama hinted at an intriguing plotline involving Goku and his friends, who find themselves miniaturized due to a conspiracy. This situation propels them on an adventure to an unfamiliar world, where Goku will rely on his Power Pole for combat, a nostalgic element that has been absent in recent times. As the Dragon Ball universe expands, fans wait with bated breath to embark on this new adventure.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
GloRilla's Musical Evolution: A Shift Towards Vulnerability
Rapper GloRilla is on the cusp of a significant transformation, hinting at a fresh musical direction for her forthcoming releases. Known for her cutting lyrics and robust sentiments often aimed at men, the artist is seemingly poised to unveil a more vulnerable side of her in her impending music. A Shift in Musical Tone During
GloRilla's Musical Evolution: A Shift Towards Vulnerability
Prem Nazir: The Unparalleled Titan of Indian Cinema
11 mins ago
Prem Nazir: The Unparalleled Titan of Indian Cinema
Storm Reid Wins First Emmy for Role in 'The Last of Us'
11 mins ago
Storm Reid Wins First Emmy for Role in 'The Last of Us'
Blake Shelton Flaunts $20,000 Tractor Amidst Relationship Speculation
9 mins ago
Blake Shelton Flaunts $20,000 Tractor Amidst Relationship Speculation
Fantasia Barrino Captivates at the 7th Astra Awards
10 mins ago
Fantasia Barrino Captivates at the 7th Astra Awards
Bipasha Basu: A Birthday Tribute to her Bollywood Journey
11 mins ago
Bipasha Basu: A Birthday Tribute to her Bollywood Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
18 seconds
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
39 seconds
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
52 seconds
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain
1 min
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
1 min
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
1 min
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
1 min
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
5 mins
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
5 mins
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
31 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
35 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
39 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app