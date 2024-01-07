Dragon Ball Daima: A Fresh Chapter in the Dragon Ball Universe

Embodying a radical shift from its predecessors, the Dragon Ball franchise is gearing up to captivate its ardent fans with a brand-new anime series, ‘Dragon Ball Daima’. Expected to hit screens in Fall 2024, this fresh installment promises a ‘completely original’ storyline, a first for the Dragon Ball universe. Contrary to fan predictions of a continuation or adaptation of Dragon Ball Super, the franchise has taken an unexpected turn with the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima.

An Unforeseen Reveal

The news of this addition to the Dragon Ball series was strategically unveiled at the New York Comic Con 2023. The choice of platform speaks volumes about the franchise’s intentions to broaden its global reach. Akio Iyoku, President of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and Dragon Ball’s Executive Producer, shed light on the innovative approach to the new series during an interview. Iyoku highlighted that the originality of the storyline poses a creative challenge for the team, but one they are eager to tackle.

Behind the Scenes

The new series will showcase Akira Toriyama’s involvement in crafting the main story and designing the characters. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki from Toei Animation will be directing the series, with Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama’s character designs for the animation. Yuuko Kakihara has been entrusted with scripting the series, ensuring continuity and coherence in the narrative.

The Return of a Beloved Voice and a Nostalgic Element

Delighting fans, Masako Nozawa, the iconic voice of Goku, is confirmed to return in Dragon Ball Daima. Toriyama hinted at an intriguing plotline involving Goku and his friends, who find themselves miniaturized due to a conspiracy. This situation propels them on an adventure to an unfamiliar world, where Goku will rely on his Power Pole for combat, a nostalgic element that has been absent in recent times. As the Dragon Ball universe expands, fans wait with bated breath to embark on this new adventure.